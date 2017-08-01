Rangers' Nick Martinez: Tuesday start confirmed

Martinez has been confirmed as Tuesday's starter.

It was assumed when Martinez was called up that he would be taking the spot vacated in Texas's rotation by the Yu Darvish trade. That was indeed confirmed Monday night. Martinez last appeared in the majors on June 4 and only managed five quality starts in his 11 outings for the Rangers this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast