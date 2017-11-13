Rangers' Nick Martinez: Undergoes sports hernia surgery
Martinez underwent surgery Monday to repair a sports hernia, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
At this point in time, it's expected that Martinez will be in full health once spring training arrives. During the 2017 season, Martinez posted an unimpressive 5.66 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 23 games (111.1 innings). He's expected to be in the mix for one of the final spots in the Texas rotation to begin 2018.
More News
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Surrenders six runs in loss•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Takes loss despite quality start Friday•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Will remain in rotation•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Expected to join rotation Friday•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Fails to provide aid in relief•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...