Rangers' Nick Martinez: Undergoes sports hernia surgery

Martinez underwent surgery Monday to repair a sports hernia, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

At this point in time, it's expected that Martinez will be in full health once spring training arrives. During the 2017 season, Martinez posted an unimpressive 5.66 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 23 games (111.1 innings). He's expected to be in the mix for one of the final spots in the Texas rotation to begin 2018.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast