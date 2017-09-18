Rangers' Nick Martinez: Will remain in rotation
Rangers manager Jeff Banister confirmed that Martinez will remain in the rotation this week and start Friday against the Athletics, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Martinez has jostled among the Rangers' rotation, their bullpen, and Triple-A Round Rock throughout the season, but at least while the team remains in contention for a wild-card spot, it appears the right-hander will stick in a starting role with the big club. With a 5.47 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 5.3 K/9 rate in the majors this season, Martinez offers limited upside in the fantasy realm, but so long as he's able to eat some innings, that should be enough to keep him in the rotation over the struggling A.J. Griffin.
