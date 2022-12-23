Mears was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Friday.

The 26-year-old was designated for assignment by the Pirates last weekend and will now join the Rangers. Mears missed the first four months of 2022 while recovered from elbow surgery, and he had a 4.74 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 27:17 K:BB in 24.2 innings at the Triple-A level.

