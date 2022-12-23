site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-nick-mears-claimed-by-texas | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Nick Mears: Claimed by Texas
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 23, 2022
at
2:26 pm ET
•
1 min read
Mears was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Friday.
The 26-year-old was designated for assignment by the Pirates last weekend and will now join the Rangers. Mears missed the first four months of 2022 while recovered from elbow surgery, and he had a 4.74 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 27:17 K:BB in 24.2 innings at the Triple-A level.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/03/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/20/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/26/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/06/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
06/29/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 34 min read
Scott White
• 15 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read