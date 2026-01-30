The Rangers signed Pratto to a minor-league contract Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Pratto has slashed only .216/.295/.364 with an ugly 38.7 percent strikeout rate across 144 games in the majors and has been stuck in the minors each of the last two seasons. He's still just 27 and a former top-100 prospect, so the Rangers will find out whether a change of scenery will do Pratto some good. Most likely, he will begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Round Rock.