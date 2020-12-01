Solak will likely win the starting job at second base if he can prove this spring that he can handle the position defensively, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The main reason the Rays traded Solak to the Rangers for Pete Fairbanks a couple years ago was because he was seen as a player with limited defensive potential who fit best as a designated hitter. Solak hit .293/.393/.491 in 135 plate appearances as a rookie and .268/.326/.344 in 233 plate appearances in 2020. Rougned Odor would move to a utility role if Solak wins the job this spring, which seems to be the Rangers' preference. There will also be at-bats at third base available early in the season for whoever loses out on the second base job until prospect Josh Jung gets the call.