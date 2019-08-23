Solak is working out at third base and first base, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers are eager to evaluate Solak's ability to play multiple positions. Since joining the Rangers four games ago, he's started twice at second base and twice at DH. The 24-year-old also played both corner outfield positions at Triple-A Nashville. Solak has hit in all four games (4-for-14) with two doubles and a home run.