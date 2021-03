Solak went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's spring game against Arizona.

Solak homered for the second straight game and is 4-for-9 over his last three games. That's the good news. The other side of Solak's spring is an increase in strikeouts. The Rangers' planned starter at second base, who struck out at an 18-percent clip in 2020k, has whiffed 11 times in 26 Cactus League at-bats.