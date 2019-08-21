Rangers' Nick Solak: Makes noise Tuesday
Solak went a combined 2-for-8 with a solo home run while playing both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels.
Solak made his major league debut, serving as the designated hitter in the matinee and the second baseman in the nightcap, and launched his first MLB home run in the fifth inning of the second game. He was brought up to Texas after the team placed outfielder Nomar Mazara (oblique strain) on the injured list. Mazara joins fellow outfielder Joey Gallo (wrist) on the IL. The 24-year-old Solak plays the outfield as well and could get a fair share of at-bats while the Rangers evaluate him over the final six weeks of the season.
