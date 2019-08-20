Solak's contract was purchased from Triple-A Nashville and he is starting at designated hitter and batting sixth in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels.

Solak, whom the Rangers acquired from Tampa Bay in mid-July, is capable of playing second base and all three outfield spots, but he will get eased in as the DH. Nomar Mazara (oblique strain) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move, which should free up some opportunities for Solak down the stretch. The Rangers would have needed to add Solak to the 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, so they just made the move now in order to evaluate him in the majors over the final six weeks of the season. He hit .291/.363/.536 with 27 home runs and five steals in 114 games at Triple-A.