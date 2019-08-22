Solak went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Angels.

Solak remained in the lineup after making his MLB debut in Tuesday's doubleheader. He replaced Rougned Odor at second base on Wednesday and also played there in the second game of Tuesday's twin bill. While Odor has struggled to a .202 batting average this season, it's way too soon to tell if Solak is being groomed for the job.