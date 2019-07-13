Rangers' Nick Solak: Traded to Texas
Solak was traded from the Rays to the Rangers on Saturday in exchange for Peter Fairbanks.
Solak has spent the season with Triple-A Durham, hitting .266/.353/.485 with 17 homers and in 85 games. The 24-year-old is a well-rounded prospect who grades out as at least average in all five tools, but his drop in steals from 21 last year to just three so far this season certainly puts at least a small dent in his fantasy value. Getting out of Tampa Bay's organization, which is full of second basemen, could help him make a big-league impact sooner than expected. He'll head to Triple-A Nashville for now.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.