Solak was traded from the Rays to the Rangers on Saturday in exchange for Peter Fairbanks.

Solak has spent the season with Triple-A Durham, hitting .266/.353/.485 with 17 homers and in 85 games. The 24-year-old is a well-rounded prospect who grades out as at least average in all five tools, but his drop in steals from 21 last year to just three so far this season certainly puts at least a small dent in his fantasy value. Getting out of Tampa Bay's organization, which is full of second basemen, could help him make a big-league impact sooner than expected. He'll head to Triple-A Nashville for now.