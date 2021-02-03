Vincent signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday as a non-roster invitee, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Vincent has appeared in the majors in each of the past nine seasons, and he'll compete for a job in the Rangers' bullpen during spring training in 2021. The 34-year-old's contract was selected by the Marlins in early August of 2020, and he recorded three saves for the team with a 4.43 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 22.1 innings across 21 relief appearances.
