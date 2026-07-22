Rangers' Nicky Lopez: Enters for injured teammate

Lopez entered Tuesday's game in the fourth inning as a replacement for the injured Josh Jung (calf). He went 2-for-3 with an RBI in a 10-0 win over the White Sox.

Lopez, who's been the primary second baseman the during the month of July, entered to play shortstop while Ezequiel Duran shifted to third base. Depending on how Jung responds, Lopez could continue to defend shortstop or move back to second base Wednesday. The Rangers' primary starter at short, Corey Seager (back), is progressing in his rehab but has only hit off a batting tee, which indicates at least another week or so before he returns. Once Seager does return, it's expected that Duran and Lopez will share second base, while also serving in utility roles.