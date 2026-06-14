Rangers' Nicky Lopez: Sitting after four straight starts

Lopez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Though Corey Seager (ribs/jaw) will be left out of the starting nine for a third straight game, the left-handed-hitting Lopez will head to the bench while the Red Sox send a lefty (Connelly Early) to the hill. Lopez had made starts in each of the last four games, and he could have a path to seeing at least semi-regular work even if Seager avoids a stint on the injured list. Texas already moved Evan Carter (oblique) to the IL on Saturday, which could free up more reps at second base for Lopez if super-utility man Ezequiel Duran ends up seeing more time in the outfield in the short term. Since signing with Texas on May 27, Lopez is slashing .317/.364/.415 with one home run, one steal, five RBI and four runs in 13 games.