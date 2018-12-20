Fontana signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Fontana spent most of the 2018 campaign with Triple-A Salt Lake, hitting .234/.397/.414 in 45 games. He also saw some brief action with the Angels, though he hit just .091/.167/.364 in 12 plate appearances. Fontana figures to serve as organizational infield depth for the Rangers.

