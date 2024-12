Hoffman signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday and received an invitation to spring training.

Hoffman spent all of last season with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate, where he finished with a 3.88 ERA and 1.74 WHIP with 77 strikeouts over 58 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander has yet to appear in an MLB game and is likely destined to remain in the minors to begin 2025.