Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Activated from IL

Mazara (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's 11-3 loss to the Mariners.

Mazara was out of the lineup with a lefty (Yusei Kikuchi) on the hill for Seattle, but the 24-year-old entered the contest later as a pinch hitter, striking out in his lone at-bat. With the Rangers scheduled to face right-hander Masahiro Tanaka in Monday's series opener versus the Yankees, expect Mazara to slot back into the lineup for his first start since Aug. 19.