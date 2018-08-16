Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Activated, starting in right field

Mazara (thumb) was activated from the disabled list prior to Thursday's game against the Angels. He is starting in right field and hitting cleanup.

Mazara is back with the Rangers after spending a little less than a month on the disabled list with a sprained thumb. The outfielder went 6-for-20 through six rehab games with Triple-A Round Rock and Double-A Frisco. Prior to landing on the shelf, Mazara hit .272/.332/.450 with 15 homers in 91 games for the Rangers. Willie Calhoun was optioned to the minors in a corresponding roster move.