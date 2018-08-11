Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Aiming for return next week

Mazara (thumb) won't be activated this weekend and could remain on a rehab assignment through Tuesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

If he stays with Triple-A Round Rock through Tuesday, that would likely line up his reinstatement from the 10-day DL on Thursday, prior to the series opener versus the Angels. He was able to play a full minor-league game Friday while serving as the club's DH, so he still has to take the field for a full nine innings before returning to the majors.