Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Avoids arbitration hearing

Mazara and the Rangers agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million contract Friday to avoid arbitration, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Mazara receives a modest raise in his first crack at arbitration. The 23-year-old has yet to fully deliver on his offensive potential with even an above-average batting line, but he did post a career-best .258/.317/.436 slash line (good for a 96 wRC+) and hit exactly 20 homers for the third straight season, a respectable performance for a player his age.