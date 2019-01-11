Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Avoids arbitration hearing
Mazara and the Rangers agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million contract Friday to avoid arbitration, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Mazara receives a modest raise in his first crack at arbitration. The 23-year-old has yet to fully deliver on his offensive potential with even an above-average batting line, but he did post a career-best .258/.317/.436 slash line (good for a 96 wRC+) and hit exactly 20 homers for the third straight season, a respectable performance for a player his age.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...