Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Back in lineup Wednesday

Mazara (illness) is starting in right field and hitting third Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Mazara is apparently over the illness that kept him on the bench for Tuesday's tilt. The 23-year-old lefty is hitting .265/.335/.494 with 14 homers through 67 games this season. He'll face right-hander Kenta Maeda in this one.

