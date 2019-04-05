Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Back in starting nine
Mazara (quadriceps) will bat fourth and slot in as the designated hitter Friday against the Angels, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Mazara was held out of Thursday's matchup due to a bruised left quad, and as expected, he's back in the lineup for Friday's contest. He's 6-for-20 with two homers and seven RBI through six games so far this season.
