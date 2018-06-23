Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Bags two more hits

Mazara went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBI in an 8-1 win for the Rangers over the Twins on Friday.

Mazara has been on fire since returning from a brief two-game absence caused by a wrist injury, with his latest multi-hit effort in this contest marking his fourth in five games since he returned to the lineup. He's in the midst of a career-best season at the plate, as all the numbers in his .276/.343/.487 slash line would be career highs if he's able to maintain the pace. He's also on pace for 29 homers and 103 RBI, both of which would top his previous career-best totals as well.