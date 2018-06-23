Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Bags two more hits
Mazara went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBI in an 8-1 win for the Rangers over the Twins on Friday.
Mazara has been on fire since returning from a brief two-game absence caused by a wrist injury, with his latest multi-hit effort in this contest marking his fourth in five games since he returned to the lineup. He's in the midst of a career-best season at the plate, as all the numbers in his .276/.343/.487 slash line would be career highs if he's able to maintain the pace. He's also on pace for 29 homers and 103 RBI, both of which would top his previous career-best totals as well.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.