Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Bangs out three hits
Mazara went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 6-2 win over the Tigers.
It's Mazara's third multi-hit performance in his last five starts, with the young outfielder reaching base at a blistering .571 clip over that span. With a .254 average and .333 on-base percentage for the season, The 22-year-old hasn't taken the quantum leap some may have projected, but thanks to manager Jeff Banister's commitment to keeping him in the heart of the lineup, Mazara been able to rack up 73 RBI, placing him 10th in the American League.
More News
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Provides three hits Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Hits 14th bomb Saturday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Hits 13th home run Sunday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Raps out three doubles Friday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...