Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Bangs out three hits

Mazara went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 6-2 win over the Tigers.

It's Mazara's third multi-hit performance in his last five starts, with the young outfielder reaching base at a blistering .571 clip over that span. With a .254 average and .333 on-base percentage for the season, The 22-year-old hasn't taken the quantum leap some may have projected, but thanks to manager Jeff Banister's commitment to keeping him in the heart of the lineup, Mazara been able to rack up 73 RBI, placing him 10th in the American League.