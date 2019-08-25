Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Begins activity

Mazara (oblique) has started throwing and doing some light swinging of the bat, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Mazara, who was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain last week, is expected to increase his workouts over the next few days, according to manager Chris Woodward. The Rangers are cautiously optimistic Mazara could be ready by Sept. 1. This is a much rosier outlook than portrayed when Mazara was first placed on the injured list.