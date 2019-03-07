Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Belts two doubles

Mazara went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Giants.

Mazara launched a double down the left field line in his first at-bat, coming around to score on a Joey Gallo single later in the inning. The outfielder added another two-bagger -- his second of the game and third of spring -- in his next trip to the plate, scoring two in the process. Mazara is now 5-for-16 (.313) with four RBI and a 1:2 BB:K through seven games this spring.