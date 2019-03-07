Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Belts two doubles
Mazara went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Giants.
Mazara launched a double down the left field line in his first at-bat, coming around to score on a Joey Gallo single later in the inning. The outfielder added another two-bagger -- his second of the game and third of spring -- in his next trip to the plate, scoring two in the process. Mazara is now 5-for-16 (.313) with four RBI and a 1:2 BB:K through seven games this spring.
More News
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Team looking for more power•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Avoids arbitration hearing•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Won't require surgery•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Receives day off in finale•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Will have thumb examined in offseason•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Hits bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...