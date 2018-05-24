Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Blasts 11th homer Wednesday

Mazara went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 12-10 win over the Yankees.

The 23-year-old snapped an 11-game homerless drought with a fourth-inning blast off CC Sabathia. Mazara now has 11 homers and 31 RBI on the year to go along with a .274/.340/.505 slash line through 50 games, putting him on pace for a breakout campaign.