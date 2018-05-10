Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Blasts two homers Wednesday

Mazara went 2-for-4 with a walk and two solo home runs, including the game-winner in the bottom of the 10th inning, in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Tigers.

After tying the score at 4-4 with his first shot in the seventh, Mazara settled the matter with a laser down the right-field line off Warwick Saupold that left his bat at 117 mph. The 23-year-old now has 10 homers on the season through 38 games, halfway to the career high he set as a rookie and matched in 2017, and Mazara's .294/.357/.545 slash line would set new personal bests in all three categories if he can keep up this pace.