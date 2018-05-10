Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Blasts two homers Wednesday
Mazara went 2-for-4 with a walk and two solo home runs, including the game-winner in the bottom of the 10th inning, in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Tigers.
After tying the score at 4-4 with his first shot in the seventh, Mazara settled the matter with a laser down the right-field line off Warwick Saupold that left his bat at 117 mph. The 23-year-old now has 10 homers on the season through 38 games, halfway to the career high he set as a rookie and matched in 2017, and Mazara's .294/.357/.545 slash line would set new personal bests in all three categories if he can keep up this pace.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...