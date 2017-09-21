Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Closes in on 100 RBI

Mazara went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Mariners.

Mazara plated the pair of runs on a third-inning single, boosting his RBI total to a team-leading 96 for the season. The outfielder is slashing an unremarkable .253/.326/.410 in the second half, but due in no small part to his favorable slotting in a strong lineup, he's been able to drive in 40 runs in 58 games since the All-Star break.