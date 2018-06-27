Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Collects three hits Tuesday

Mazara went 3-for-5 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Padres.

Mazara was back in the lineup Tuesday after he experienced tightness in his hamstring and was pulled from Monday's game, a decision that was described as precautionary. The left-handed hitting Mazara has gone 16-for-41 (.390) with nine RBI over the last nine games.

More News
Our Latest Stories