Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Collects two hits in return

Mazara went 2-for-4 with two singles and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Indians.

Mazara missed two games with a hamstring injury before returning to the lineup as the designated hitter Tuesday. He never got to test the hamstring, getting stranded at first base after his first single then trotting home on Willie Calhoun's ninth-inning home run.

