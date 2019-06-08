Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Connects for ninth homer

Mazara went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the Rangers' 10-5 victory over the Athletics in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Mazara hit a sacrifice fly for the Rangers' first run, and later added a two-run homer off Paul Blackburn in the third inning to increase the Texas lead to 5-0. He now is 17-for-49 in the 12 games since May 27 to raise his batting average 22 points and now holds a .269/.321/.457 slash line this year.