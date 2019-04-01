Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Continues hitting lefties

Mazara went 2-for-4 with a single and two-run triple in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Cubs.

Mazara collected two more hits off left-handers Sunday and is 3-for-9 with a triple and home run off southpaws. The Rangers' goal for him in 2019 is to generate more power, regardless of which side the pitcher throws with, so the early results are promising.

