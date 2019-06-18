Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Could DH Tuesday

Mazara (hamstring) could rejoin the Rangers' lineup Tuesday as the designated hitter, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Mazara was held out of the lineup Monday while Danny Santana started in right field. He avoided the injured list after an MRI on Monday showed only a mild strain in the hamstring muscle behind his right knee. Mazara has at least one hit over his last nine starts.

