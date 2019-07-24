Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Crushes mammoth home run

Mazara went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win against Seattle.

Mazara's third-inning homer off Tommy Milone reached the third deck and was estimated to travel 458 feet. It was his second long ball in the last three contests following an 18-game homerless drought. The 24-year-old slugger is slashing .252/.305/.438 with 14 homers and 53 RBI in 377 plate appearances this year.

