Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Day off Thursday
Mazara is out of the lineup Thursday against Baltimore, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Mazara will get a breather after starting the first six games of the second half. He's been in a little bit of a slump at the plate as well, hitting 2-for-20 during that span, and could use a day to clear his head. With the Rangers stacking the lineup with right-handed bats against Wade Miley, Mazara retreats to the bench in favor of Delino DeShields in left.
