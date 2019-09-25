Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Dealing with thumb injury

Mazara aggravated his right thumb, which is why he was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Red Sox, Jeff Wilson of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reports.

This is the same injury that cost him 26 games in 2018. He aggravated it Sunday but stayed in the game and managed to hit a home run. However, he couldn't even get his glove on his right hand Tuesday, so he is clearly dealing with significant swelling. It sounds like he is day-to-day but is running out of time to return this season.