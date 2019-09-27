Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Doubtful to play this weekend

Mazara (thumb) is doubtful to play against the Yankees this weekend, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Mazara had tried to play through an oblique injury during September but had been limited. That injury prevented him from playing consecutive days, and now he hasn't played since Sept. 22 due to the thumb. While the Rangers haven't declared he's being shut down, it appears unlikely he'll play at all in the final series of the regular season. Mazara is hitting .268/.318/.469 with 19 home runs, one homer shy of a fourth straight 20-homer season.