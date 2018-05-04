Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Drives in five
Mazara went 2-for-5 with a home run double, five RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Red Sox.
Mazara homered in his third consecutive game, this one coming in the fourth inning off Hector Velazquez. He has made good contact this season, with a 36.3 percent hard contact rate and career-high 44 percent pull-rate. His results have been muted due to a nearly 55 percent groundball rate, but if he can start lifting the ball more this power surge may continue.
