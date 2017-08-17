Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Drives in three more Wednesday

Mazara went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI Wednesday against the Tigers.

Mazara erased a 2-0 deficit with one swing in the second inning before adding an RBI single in the sixth. The 22-year-old outfielder has driven in runs with more regularity of late, accruing 20 RBI in the past 18 games after totaling just 57 RBI over his first 90.