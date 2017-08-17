Play

Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Drives in three more Wednesday

Mazara went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI Wednesday against the Tigers.

Mazara erased a 2-0 deficit with one swing in the second inning before adding an RBI single in the sixth. The 22-year-old outfielder has driven in runs with more regularity of late, accruing 20 RBI in the past 18 games after totaling just 57 RBI over his first 90.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast