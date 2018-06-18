Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Drives in three run Sunday

Mazara went 2-for-4 with three RBI, two runs scored and a walk in a 13-12 win over Colorado on Sunday.

The 23-year-old outfielder is up to 45 RBI on the season to go alongside his 14 home runs and .263/.333/.485 slash line. Mazara looks to be heading for his third straight 20-homer season and possibly his second straight 100-RBI performance. He has an established spot in the heart of a decent Texas offense, so he should continue to post solid numbers throughout the year.