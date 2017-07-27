Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Drives in three runs in blowout loss

Mazara went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 22-10 loss to the Marlins.

Mazara provided the Rangers' first run on a first-inning sacrifice fly to cut his team's deficit to one, but that's the closest Texas would get on a night the Marlins' hitters went bonkers. With four RBI in his last two contests, Mazara seems to be breaking out of his recent cold spell, but he's still hitting just .140 since the All-Star break.