Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Drives in two Friday

Mazara went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run in Friday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

The two-RBI performance leaves Mazara just one shy of the century mark for the season with two games left to play. Mazara has faded in September with a .236 average and .284 on-base percentage, but he's recovered some power after mostly struggling in that department since the All-Star break, contributing four doubles and four home runs on the month.