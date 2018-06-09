Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Drives in two in loss Friday
Mazara went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Friday's loss to the Astros.
Mazara squared up a double -- his 13th of the year -- off starter Justin Verlander in the third inning, bringing home two. The 23-year-old is hitting a serviceable .266/.339/.500 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI, both of which rank in the top 10 among MLB outfielders.
