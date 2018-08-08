Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Embarks on rehab assignment

Mazara (thumb) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

As expected, Mazara will progress to live-game action after landing on the DL with a sprained thumb following the All-Star break. The outfielder will likely participate in multiple games at the Triple-A level before returning to the Rangers in the near future.

