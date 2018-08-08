Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Embarks on rehab assignment
Mazara (thumb) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
As expected, Mazara will progress to live-game action after landing on the DL with a sprained thumb following the All-Star break. The outfielder will likely participate in multiple games at the Triple-A level before returning to the Rangers in the near future.
More News
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Swinging lightweight bat•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Expected to miss more than minimum•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Out with sprained thumb•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Knocks three-run homer Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...