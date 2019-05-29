Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Ends homerless drought
Mazara went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and scored twice in a win against Seattle on Tuesday.
After an 18-game stretch in which Mazara failed to go yard, he slugged a 410-foot shot off Marco Gonzales in the fourth inning to plate two runs. Mazara was later intentionally walked and came around to score as part of a seven-run fifth inning. He is hitting .258 with seven homers and 27 RBI for the year.
