Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Ends power drought Sunday

Mazara went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Athletics.

Though he supplied the Rangers' only run Sunday, Mazara still turned in an underwhelming series, going 2-for-11 with three strikeouts as Texas was swept. Mazara's production has been on the downswing during September, but he still looks like a safe bet to make regular starts during the season's final week as the Rangers look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.