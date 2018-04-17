Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Ends RBI drought

Mazara went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Rays.

Mazara has hit pretty consistently this season, hitting safely in 12 of 17 games, and raised his average to .311 (19-for-61) with his seventh multi-hit effort. Turning some of those hits into runs has been a challenge. He has just three extra-base hits, and the runs knocked in Monday were his first since the third game of the season, halting a streak of 13 straight without an RBI.