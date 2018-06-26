Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Exits with hamstring tightness

Mazara left Monday's game against the Padres with left hamstring tightness, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Stevenson says Mazara's removal was precautionary, so he should not need a disabled list stint. Mazara hit a single in the bottom of the eighth inning but was hobbling as he passed first base, so this diagnosis fits. The Rangers also lost Ronald Guzman (concussion) in this contest, so with Joey Gallo expected to play first base going forward, Carlos Tocci would be the likely replacement in right field if Mazara has to miss another game or two.

